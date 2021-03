An Irish MEP says he got over 4,000 emails in 48 hours as part of a disinformation campaign about the Covid-19 'passport'.

They arrived around the time the European Parliament voted to fast-track the digital green certificate on Thursday.

It will allow EU-wide travel for those who've been vaccinated, tested negative for Covid or recovered from the virus.

Barry Andrews says he got over 5,000 emails in total about the cert - and 80 per cent were part of a nasty campaign: