A west of Ireland bishop says the language used by the Vatican on same-sex marriage recently was 'hurtful' to the gay community.

It said the Church can't bless these unions because it 'cannot bless sin'.

Bishop of Achonry Paul Dempsey says many people found this 'deeply offensive' and feel they've no place in the Church.

He says this is very sad, and many people in same-sex relationships have enriched the life of the Church.