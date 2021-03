There's a renewed appeal for information on a teenage boy, missing from his home in Kildare.

Fifteen year old Kristians Briedis went missing from the Newbridge area on Sunday and is known to frequent Drogheda, Co. Louth.

He's described as being five foot six in height, of slim build and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Annyone who has information is asked to contact Newbridge Gardai on 045-431-212 or the GardaConfidential Line on 1800 666 111