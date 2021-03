Gardai detected 994 vehicles speeding during a nationwide operation yesterday.

National Slow Down Day began at 7 oclock yesterday morning and ran for 24 hours with over 150,000 checks done in total.

One driver in County Donegal was clocked at 122 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone, over twice the signposted limit.

While another motorist was travelling at 183 in a 120 zone on the M1 at Dunmahon in Dundalk.

Image; Rolling News