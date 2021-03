190 sex-offenders are being supervised in the community after being let out of prison.

They're being monitored by the Probation Service - with high-risk offenders being watched very carefully.

The Irish Prison Service says there are also 424 people currently in jail for sex offences.

John Lonergan, a former governor of Mountjoy Prison, says it's hard to find housing for these people when they are released:

Image: Pixabay