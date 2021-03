The HSE says it expects close to 750,000 Covid-19 vaccinations to have been administered by tomorrow night.

The rollout is continuing today, with two GP-run centres operating.

1,300 older people will get a jab in the Munster Technological University in Cork, while a smaller centre is operating in Galway.

Dr Mike Thompson is involved in the Cork centre - he says it will operate every second weekend until May 8th.

