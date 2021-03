The Navy has successfully attached a tow to a stricken trawler that's been stranded for over a day.

Ellie Adhamh lost power early on Friday morning, and poor weather halted attempts to bring her to shore yesterday.

The 7 crew opted to stay aboard overnight, despite an offer to evacuate on a Coast Guard Helicopter.

It's now being towed back toward Bantry Bay by the LE George Bernard Shaw, with a lifeboat and rescue helicopters on standby.