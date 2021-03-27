Irish Water and KCC Have Successfully Repaired Significant Burst Impacting Naas And Surrounding Areas

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, have successfully repaired a significant burst to a water main impacting customers in Naas and surrounding areas.

Normal water supply has begun to be restored, however, due to the size and scale of the network, impacted customers may continue to experience temporary disruptions to their supply such as discolouration low water pressure and/or water outages as water refills the network and reservoir levels are restored. It is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

The repair was complex due to the depth of the pipe and difficult ground conditions, however, crews worked to repair the burst main as quickly and as safely as possible in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The Kilcullen Road from the roundabout towards the Kilashee Hotel will remain closed until this afternoon to complete temporary reinstatement works and diversions are in place.



Image: Pixabay