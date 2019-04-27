Listen: New Partnership For Farmers Will See Them Benefit From Emerging Technologies.

A new partnership has been announced between Teagasc and Microsoft to help farmers benefit from emerging technologies.

A series of projects will be set up under the partnership, the first of which aims to deliver Internet access to rural areas.

Airband will initially be trialled at Teagasc's 220 hectare agri-college campus in Ballyhaise Co. Cavan, with the hope of nationwide expansion in the future.

Teagasc Director Gerry Boyle says he hopes it will help solve connectivity issues facing farming communities:

