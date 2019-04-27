Saturday Favourites

Listen: Discovery Of Firearms In Dublin Is Causing Fear Among Locals.

: 04/27/2019 - 13:57
Author: Róisin Power
Residents have reacted with fear and anger at the latest arms find in West Dublin.

Gardai and the Defence Forces yesterday discovered a loaded pistol and silencer on waste ground in Blanchardstown.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Donnelly says people feel they're being held to ransom by feuding gangs.
 

