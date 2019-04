Feargal Quinn, the founder of Superquinn, is being laid to rest this afternoon in Sutton.

The businessman died on Wednesday at the age of 82 after a short illness.

His family said he was a "loving and caring husband" behind his public face as an "ebullient businessman, entrepreneur and former Senator".

As well as serving for 23 years in the Seanad, Feargal Quinn received five honorary doctorates, a papal knighthood and France's Ordre National du Merité.



