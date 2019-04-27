Gardaí Appeal For Witness After An On-Duty Garda Was Knocked Down In Newbridge.

Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a garda was injured.

The incident occured at approximately 7:20pm at Curragh Grange in Newbridge on Monday April 22nd.

An on-duty garda was knocked off his bicycle and dragged along the road.

The vehicle believed to be involved is described as a black Audi estate type car with a 2003 Dublin registration.

Anyone who witnessed the hit and run or who would have dash cam footage are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.