117 ESB Customers Without Power In Kildare.

: 04/27/2019 - 17:20
Author: Róisin Power
A fault has been logged with ESB this evening north of Monasterevin along the R414. 

117 properties are without power, with restoration estimated to be around 9pm tonight.

ESB apologised for the loss of supply and said it is working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

