Listen: 32% Of People Have Postponed Other Medical Treatments Because Of Covid 19.

32 per cent of people have postponed medical treatment or check-ups due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

That's one of the findings of the Corona Citizens Science Study, which asked 35,000 about the impact of the restrictions.

55 per cent say it was because the healthcare professional was not seeing any patients at the moment.

39 say they didn’t want to create extra pressure in the health system and 26 per cent were concerned about the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Professor of Health Systems at DCU Anthony Staines says people can still contact their doctor for medical help:

