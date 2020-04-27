Listen Live Logo

Listen: Social Democrats Want Clarity On How FG & FF Expect To Fund Expenditure.

04/27/2020 - 15:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Social Democrats have sent an open letter to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael raising concerns about how a coalition government would pay for what it would to spend.

The party says the draft of the three-year fiscal plan sent to the European Commission this time every year fails to take account of the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

It says say this casts doubt on any spending plans in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's plan for governing together.

Soc Dems co-leader, Kildare North's Catherine Murphy, says they want clarity about the parties' approach to EU economic policy - and ultimately whether the potential coalition would return to a policy of austerity.

RollingNews
 

