In the UK,

4 million workers have now been included in the government's furlough scheme - designed to limit job losses during the pandemic.

But the Chancellor also says 1-and-a-half million new claims have been made for universal credit.

Rishi Sunak has told the Commons "these are already tough times and there will be more to come".

He's also revealed new scheme allowing smaller firms to access "micro-loans" worth up to 50-thousand pounds.

