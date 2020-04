The body that represents restaurants is warning 90 per cent of them may not reopen even when the Covid 19 pandemic is over.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland claims 120,000 jobs could be permanently lost in the next two months.

It's calling on the government to intervene to prevent the industry from collapsing.

That's a view shared by Restaurateur Oliver Dunne who runs Bon Appétit and Beef and Lobster, in Dublin and Galway: