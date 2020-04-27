18 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 In Ireland; 19,648 People Have Been Diagnosed With The Virus.

18 more people have died in the Republic due to Covid-19 - 17 of which are lab confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,102 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

This reflects the denotification of three deaths as attributable to Covid 19

386 new cases have also been confirmed.

There is now a total of 19,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, of whom 1,127 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 25th April (19,095 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,625 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 353 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,204 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,532 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,127 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,125 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%