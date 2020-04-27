K Country

Kildare Has Over-Taken Cork & Now Has The 2nd Highest No. Of Covid 19 Diagnoses In Ireland.

: 04/27/2020 - 18:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare now has the second highest number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Ireland, overtaking Cork.

The Dept. of Health has, this evening, confirmed that 1,127 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus..

That's an increase from 1.028 on Sunday.

Nationally, Dublin has the highest number of cases, at 9,532

A further 18 people have died in the Republic from Covid-19, and there are 386 new cases.

The total number of deaths now stands at 1,102.

There are 19,648 total confirmed cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has the details on this evenings deaths:

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 25th April (19,095 cases), shows
·        57% are female and 42% are male
·        the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
·        2,625 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
·        Of those hospitalised, 353 cases have been admitted to ICU
·        5,204 cases are associated with healthcare workers
·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,532 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,127 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,125 cases (6%)
·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

