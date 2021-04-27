Listen: AstraZeneca To Strongly Defend Itself In Court, Regarding EU Taking Legal Action Over Vaccine Deliveries.

AstraZeneca says it will strongly defend itself in court, as the EU launches legal action over vaccine delivery shortfalls.

The European Commission is taking the action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for Covid-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan for timely deliveries.

Vaccine shortages have significantly affected rollout campaigns across EU countries.

Professor. Gavin Barrett, European Law specialist, says it is unclear what the outcome of the legal action will be:

