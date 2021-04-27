Newbridge Gardai Continue To Question Two Men In Connection With Alleged Assault This Morning.

Gardai at Newbridge are continuing to question two men, detained in connection with an alleged assault in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 12:30am, Gardai and Emergency Services attended at Eyre Street, where a man in 30s was found with a laceration to his jaw and neck.

He was treated at the scene and removed to Tallaght Hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

In a follow up operation, two men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested at an apartment in Powers Court, Newbridge.

The apartment has been declared a crime scene and is currently preserved for forensic examination.

Both men were taken to Newbridge Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They can be held for up to twenty four hours.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station (045) 431 212 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

