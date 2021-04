British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, says there will "probably be another wave" of Covid-19 in the UK.

Mr. Johnson denied claims he would rather see bodies pile in their thousands, than implement another lockdown.

The allegations were made by the UK Daily Mail, claiming the British PM would rather let Covid-19 "rip" than bring back more measures to stop virus spread.

In response to the claims, Mr Johnson says another wave in the UK is likely:

