A van, which has never been taxed, has been seized by Kildare Gardai.

Naas Roads Policing Unit and Clane Gardaí,operating an Operation Fanacht checkpoint, stopped the van in Sallins.

It was found that it had never been taxed, and was first registered almost four years ago.

The vehicle has been impounded, and fines and penalty points issued.

Image; An Garda Siochana