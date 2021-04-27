Listen: EU Parliament To Vote On EU-UK Trade Deal.

The European Parliament will vote today on the EU-UK Trade deal brokered at the end of 2020.

MEPs have spent the last four months scrutinising the deal, which went into provisional force in January.

The deal has already been approved by the Parliament's Trade and Foreign Affairs committees.

The majority of MEPs are expected to pass the deal.

Fine Gael MEP, Seán Kelly, notes the vote comes at a crucial time for Northern Ireland, where the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol has caused many difficulties: