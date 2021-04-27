HIQA Publishes Critical Inspection Report Of Tusla Foster Care, Child Welfare & Protection Service In Kildare, West Wicklow & South Dublin.

HIQA has released a damning report of Tusla foster care, child protection and welfare Services in Dublin South West/ Kildare/West Wicklow

The Health Information and Quality Authority conducted its Risk based Service Area Inspection between December 7th and 11th, and published its report today.

Tusla was found to be non-compliant on 7 of 10 child welfare standards on which it was assessed.

Non-compliance ranged from "moderate" to "major".

Areas of major non-compliance include management and monitoring of foster care services, timely access to child protection and welfare services and having systems in place to review and assess the effectiveness and safety of child protection and welfare service provision and delivery.

HIQA says the inspection was " undertaken due to the on-going risks within both the FosterCare and Child Protection and Welfare services in the area. Inspections of the child protection and welfare service in April 2019 and foster care service in September 2019 identified non-compliances and serious risks to the protection and welfare of children in the area"

Tusla was found to be compliant, or substantially so, on standards including having child protection plans in place to protect and promote the welfare of at-risk children, review of children's protection plans & interventions and management and monitoring of child protection and welfare case planning

Following the inspection, HIQA says Tusla has completed a Compliance Plan the authority "has not made any amendments to the returned Compliance Plan."

The report, in full, is available here:

In a statement to Kfm News this afternoon, Tusla says it "

Tusla - Child and Family Agency notes the publication today of HIQA inspection reports for foster care and child protection and welfare services in the Dublin South West/ Kildare/West Wicklow area.

Commenting on today’s publication, Patricia Finlay, Service Director, Dublin Mid Leinster, Tusla said: “The report published today relates to an inspection carried out in December 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are pleased that HIQA has recognised the positive improvements that had been made since previous inspections. We have developed a detailed action plan, have liaised with HIQA and have made significant progress since this inspection was completed.

This area has, for a range of reasons struggled to achieve full compliance with HIQA standards and management in the area is working to address operational issues, some of which were identified prior to the HIQA inspection. Whilst challenges remain for this area, there has been progress made and additional resources have been provided to the area to assist with this work. Where a child is at immediate risk of harm they receive an immediate protective response.”

Examples of positive practice include:

Risk management systems were in place to identify, manage and escalate risk.

There is a defined management structure with clear lines of accountability and responsibility.

Completed initial assessment work evidenced good analysis of the child’s needs, which informed the determination of the level of risk for the child, and determine the outcome and next steps that needed to be taken to ensure the child was safe and protected.

The content of child protection safety plans developed at Child Protection Conferences were of good quality

Reviews of child protection conferences were comprehensive and were completed in a timely manner.

There were policies and procedures in place regarding caseload management.

The area has established a multi-agency planning forum to assist decision making for children with complex needs.

Areas identified for improvement:

Relative assessments were not completed in a timely manner.

Not all foster carers/ significant adults/young people over 16 had up-to date Garda vetting on file.

The process for monitoring, reviewing and updating child protection safety plans required improvement.

This HIQA inspection has noted that strategic changes have been made to enhance service delivery in recent years and also identified a number of areas for improvement. Extensive remedial work has been carried out in recent months to address the required improvements and plan the new measures required.

Tusla receives consistent and high quality regulation and oversight by various external bodies, including HIQA. This oversight assists us in ensuring that our practices deliver good quality, timely and appropriate interventions and services for children."

File image: HIQA headquarters/RollingNews

