India has recorded more than 300,000 new cases of Covid-19, for sixth consecutive day.

International aid is arriving - Ireland is sending 700 oxygen concentrators to the country - but there is desperation across the country for supplies of oxygen, now more valuable than gold.

People are being treated in makeshift tents and dying on hospital doorsteps.

Dr. Kailash Chand says he's appalled by what's happening:

Image: Google Earth