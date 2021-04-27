The Eleven To Two Show

Two Year Groups In Newbridge School Identified As Covid 19 Close Contacts.

: 27/04/2021 - 13:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
holy_family_secondary_school_statement_screenshot.png

Two year groups in Holy Family Secondary School, Newbridge, have been identified as close contacts of Covid cases by the HSE "as a precautionary measure".

In a statement published on the school's website, it says "The HSE Public Health Team for Schools continues to support our school as we continue to manage the fluid Covid-19 situation. "

Kfm News understands that pupils identified as close contacts are now remote-learning from home.

The school's statement adds "It remains essential that your child does not attend school if there is evidence of Covid 19 symptoms."

The statement, in full:

"

 
Update regarding Covid-19 cases in HFSS as at 26/04/2021
Posted: 26 April 2021
 
 
Dear all The HSE Public Health Team for Schools continues to support our school as we continue to manage the fluid Covid-19 situation. As previously informed, the HSE advise which close contacts are identified and the appropriate length of time that each student must stay out of school. This is all communicated to parents/guardians via the school contact mobile that we have for you on our system. It is essential that the school has a number on our system that you can be contacted on. If any of these details have changed, please notify the school reception at reception@holyfamily.ie
 
We currently have two year groups identified, as a precautionary measure, by the HSE as close contacts. If the HSE identify a school close contact to us, we will be in contact, via the app, as soon as we receive instruction to do so. It remains essential that your child does not attend school if there is evidence of Covid 19 symptoms. With our most sincere regards to you and your family.
 
https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/5/publichealth/publichealthdepts/moh/covid-19-and-schools.htmlsituations as much as possible. It is also sometimes called ‘self-quarantine’. Further information on COVID-19 is available at: www.hse.ie."

Feature image: Holy Family Secondary School statement.

