Two Year Groups In Newbridge School Identified As Covid 19 Close Contacts.

Two year groups in Holy Family Secondary School, Newbridge, have been identified as close contacts of Covid cases by the HSE "as a precautionary measure".
In a statement published on the school's website, it says "The HSE Public Health Team for Schools continues to support our school as we continue to manage the fluid Covid-19 situation. "
Kfm News understands that pupils identified as close contacts are now remote-learning from home.
The school's statement adds "It remains essential that your child does not attend school if there is evidence of Covid 19 symptoms."
The statement, in full:
"
Feature image: Holy Family Secondary School statement.