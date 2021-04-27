Dublin Bus To Revert To Its Weekday Schedule From May 4th.

Dublin Bus, which serves Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth and Ballymore Eustance, is moving back to a Monday to Friday timetable.

It is currently operating a "Weekend Plus" style schedule.

It's making the change from May 4th, and asked people to avoid peak hours while school children and essential workers are commuting.

It's Chief Executive has admitted that a move from 25 percent capacity back to 50 percent will likely be required in the coming weeks.

Ray Coyne says demand for services is only going to increase if sectors like non-essential retail re-open.

File image: RollingNews