Over 400 healthcare staff have received special state payments over the past two years, due to reckless attacks on duty.

They got the money under the HSE's Serious Physical Assault Scheme - with payments lasting up to six months.

194 staff availed of the scheme last year and 222 in 2019, due to being absent from work.

Naas woman, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, is General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

She says assaults are a major problem in healthcare

File image: RollingNews