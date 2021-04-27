Listen Live Logo

Works To Up-Grade Leixlip Water Treatment Plan Due For Completion By End Of June.

: 27/04/2021 - 15:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Works to up-grade the older of Irish Water's water treatment plans in Kildare are scheduled for completion by the end of June.

The firm is installing and commission UV disinfection at the elder plant, to address deficiencies in treatment to ensure a safe water supply for Kildare, Dublin and Meath."

Those works were instituted following the imposition of a series of boil water notices to 600,000 people in the region in late 2019.

The Water Advisory Board says installation was forcecast for completion at the end of March, and commissioning should be finished by the end of Quarter 2

 

