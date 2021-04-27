Listen Live Logo

Examination Of Newbridge Apartment As Part Of Alleged Assault Inquiry Continues.

: 27/04/2021 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_garda_station_lamp_standard_3_via_rollingnews.jpg

An examination of an apartment in Newbridge as part of an inquiry in to an alleged assault continues this afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30am, Gardai and Emergency Services attended at Eyre Street, where a man in 30s was found with a laceration to his jaw and neck.

He removed to Tallaght Hospital and his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Two men, in their 20s and 30s, were detained at an apartment in Powers Court in a follow up operation.

The apartment has been declared a crime scene and is currently preserved for forensic examination.

 

File image: RollingNews

 

