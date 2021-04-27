Examination Of Newbridge Apartment As Part Of Alleged Assault Inquiry Continues.

An examination of an apartment in Newbridge as part of an inquiry in to an alleged assault continues this afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30am, Gardai and Emergency Services attended at Eyre Street, where a man in 30s was found with a laceration to his jaw and neck.

He removed to Tallaght Hospital and his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Two men, in their 20s and 30s, were detained at an apartment in Powers Court in a follow up operation.

The apartment has been declared a crime scene and is currently preserved for forensic examination.

File image: RollingNews