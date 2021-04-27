Patrician, Newbridge, Says All TY Students Deemed Close Contacts Of Covid 19 Cases.

All TY students at Patrician Boys Secondary School in Newbridge have been deemed close contacts of confirmed Covid 19 cases.

A statement on the school's website says that designation was made by the HSE Public Health School's Team/

The school says it received confirmation from the HSE that tests are being organised for students and that parents will receive the details via texts.

In the meantime, parents are being advised to keep their children at home and restrict their movements.

Image: Letter, published by Patrician Boys Secondary School in Newbridge, on its website and sent to parents.