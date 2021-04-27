Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Patrician, Newbridge, Says All TY Students Deemed Close Contacts Of Covid 19 Cases.

: 27/04/2021 - 15:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
patrician_newbridge_letter_27_04_21.png

All TY students at Patrician Boys Secondary School in Newbridge have been deemed close contacts of confirmed Covid 19 cases.

A statement on the school's website says that designation was made by the HSE Public Health School's Team/

The school says it received confirmation from the HSE that tests are being organised for students and that parents will receive the details via texts.

In the meantime, parents are being advised to keep their children at home and restrict their movements.

 

Image: Letter, published by Patrician Boys Secondary School in Newbridge, on its website and sent to parents.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!