Govt. Approves Drafting Of Bill To Reform Policing.

The government's approved the drafting of a bill to reform policing.

It would see a new Policing and Community Safety Authority set up, to strengthen independent oversight of An Garda Siochana.

The Authority would be given extra inspection powers.

There would also be a new Independent Examiner of Security Legislation to strengthen oversight of national security.

The Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill would also see the role of the Garda Commissioner enhanced to that of CEO.

