Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Intel Not Providing Up-Dates On Covid 19 Outbreak In Leixlip "At This Time".

: 27/04/2021 - 17:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
intel_logo.jpg

Intel will not be providing an update on how many workers on its construction site Leixlip have now tested positive for Covid-19 “at this time”.

That's according to Independent.ie

Initially, 70 cases were reported at the construction site on the Kildare campus last week.

By Friday, that had risen to 85.

Large-scale construction works on the Kildare campus are permitted to proceed under Level 5 restrictions.

In a response to queries from Independent.ie about whether more cases were identified over the weekend, a spokesperson said: “We are not providing an update on the numbers at this time. We’re still in the process of working through the situation in close conjunction with the public health authorities.”

 

File image: Intel logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!