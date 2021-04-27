Intel Not Providing Up-Dates On Covid 19 Outbreak In Leixlip "At This Time".

Intel will not be providing an update on how many workers on its construction site Leixlip have now tested positive for Covid-19 “at this time”.

That's according to Independent.ie

Initially, 70 cases were reported at the construction site on the Kildare campus last week.

By Friday, that had risen to 85.

Large-scale construction works on the Kildare campus are permitted to proceed under Level 5 restrictions.

In a response to queries from Independent.ie about whether more cases were identified over the weekend, a spokesperson said: “We are not providing an update on the numbers at this time. We’re still in the process of working through the situation in close conjunction with the public health authorities.”

File image: Intel logo