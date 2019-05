Mairead Mc Guinness is the first Irish MEP to be elected to the European Parliament after voting on Friday.

The Fine Gael MEP was returned after she topped the poll in the 4 seater Midlands North West constituency, which includes Co. Kildare.

Counting continues at the country's three centres.

Ireland will return 13 members to the Parliament in Brussels. Although 2 will not take up their seats until after Brexit.



File image: RollingNews