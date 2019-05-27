35 Of 40 Seats On Kildare County Council Have Been Filled.

5 seats, out of 40, remain to be filled on Kildare County Council.
Counting of ballots cast in the Newbridge and Clane electoral areas continues.
4 seats are yet to be filled in Newbridge, and one in Clane.
Completed Count:Athy: 5 seats, 10 candidates
Mark Wall, Labour: 1st Count
Aoife Breslin, Labour: 2nd County
Ivan Keatley, Fine Gael: 3rd Count
Brian Dooley, Fianna Fail, 8th Count
Vera Louise Behan, Fianna Fail, 8th Count (elected without reaching the quota.)
Completed Count:Kildare: 5 seats, 8 candidates
Suzanne Doye, Fianna Fáil: 1st Count
Anne Connolly, Fianna Fail: 2nd Count
Kevin Duffy, Fine Gael, 4th count.
Mark Stafford, Fine Gael, 5th count
Patricia Ryan, Sinn Fein, 7th count
Completed Count:Celbridge: 4 seats, 10 candidates
Michael Coleman, FF, 1st count
Liston, Green: 8th count
Cussen, Ind: 8th count
Galvin, Labour: 8th count
Completed Count:Naas: 7 seats, 15 candidates
Vincent P. Martin, Greens, 4th Count
Evie Sammon, Fine Gael, 9th Count
Fintan Brett, Fine Gael, 10th Count
Seamie Moore, Independent
Carmel Kelly, Fianna Fail
Anne Breen, Labour
Bill Clear, Social Democrat
Completed Count:Maynooth: 5 seats, 9 candidates.
Naoise Ó Cearúil, Fianna Fáil, 2nd count.
Paul Ward, Fianna Fáil
Tim Durkan: Fine Gael
Angela Feeney: Labour
Peter Hamilton: Green
Completed Count:Leixlip: 3 seats, 10 candidates
Joe Neville, Fine Gael: 1st count
Bernard Caldwell, Fianna Fail:
Nuala Kileen, Social Democrats.
Newbridge: 6 seats, 15 candidates
Fiona McLoughlin Healy, Independent, 1st count.
Peggy O'Dwyer, Fine Gael, 8th count
Clane: 5 seats, 10 candidates
Daragh Fitzpatrick, Fianna Fail, 5th count
Brendan Weld, Fine Gael, 5th count
Padraig McEvoy, Independent, 8th count
Aidan Farrelly, Social Democrats, 9th count