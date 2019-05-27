K Drive

Irish Rail Has Ordered 600 New Trains.

Irish Rail says it plans to lease or buy second-hand trains to ease the rail capacity crunch while it's waiting for an order of 600 new trains to be filled in 2024.

The company issued tender documents today seeking a mix of electric and hybrid units to replace the ageing Dart fleet and run on upgraded train lines across Ireland.

It's also looking for pre-owned trains it could modify to fit Irish tracks.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says it'll be two years until those are ready.

 

 

