Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Water Supply Likely To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Kildare Town Today.

: 05/27/2020 - 08:08
Author: Eoin Beatty
water_splash.jpg

 

There is likely to be water supply disruption in parts of Kildare Town.

Irish Water is conduction new connections works on the Tully Road.

The project is to begin at 9am, and is scheduled for completion at 3pm.

It could take up to 3 hours for the system to refill and normal supply to resume.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!