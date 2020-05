1,395 people in Kildare have now been diagnosed with Covid 19, since testing began.

The Dept. of Health confirmed last night that 5 more people in the county had contracted the virus.

Kildare has the third highest number of cases of Covid 19 in Ireland, after Dublin & Cork.

1,615 people have died of the virus in Ireland. and the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 24,735.