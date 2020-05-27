Water Outage Affecting Hundreds Of Leixlip Homes Extended Until 10pm Tonight.

Kildare County Council says the complexity if a water-main rupture in Leixlip means repairs will take 5 hours longer than originally forecast.

A main on Captains Hill burst this morning.

It is affecting spply to Riverforest, Kildare's largest housing estate, and Glendale Meadows, Avondale, Saint Mary's Park and surrounding areas

Repairs began at 10am this morning.

KCC says repairs may not now be completed until 10pm tonight.

It could take up to 3 hours for the system to recharge after that, and for normal supply to resume.

Stock image: Pexels