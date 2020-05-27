K Drive

Supermacs CEO Insists He Did Not Call For Abolition Of The Covid 19 Payment Scheme.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The boss of Supermac's insists he has never called for the abolition of the Covid payment scheme.

Pat Mc Donagh says he fully supports it but believes anomalies that had developed over time needed to be addressed.

He was responding to criticism from Rise TD Paul Murphy.

