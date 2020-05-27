K Drive

CMO Tells Cabinet He Won't Recommend Change To 2M Social Distancing, For The Moment.

Ciara Plunkett
The Chief Medical Officer has told government Ministers he won't be recommending a change to the two metre social distancing rule at the moment.

Some Ministers had asked if it could be reduced to one metre which the World Health Organisation has deemed safe.

At a meeting this afternoon it's understood Dr Tony Holohan told Ministers a two metre distance is required to ensure continued suppression of the virus.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he believes the Dáil's COVID-19 committee could meet in an attempt to come up with a cross-party consensus on the dispute.

 

