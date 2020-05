A Kildare psychotherapist says she has the sense that most people are experiencing some form of anxiety during the Covid 19 pandemic.

She is urging people to reach out for help and support.

People are also being encouraged to monitor their consumption of news media, if they feel overwhelmed or anxious when engaging with it.

Helen Vaughan is a Psychotherapist and Director/Owner of Maynooth Counselling & Psychotherapy.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today: