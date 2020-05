A 29-year-old man has been jailed for nine and a half years for raping a teenage boy and sexually assaulting another after drugging them on various dates in May 2018.

The attacks took place in remote locations in Co. Laois, south Co. Dublin and in the Wicklow mountains, where there was no fear of interruption.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

File image: Criminal Courts of Justice/RollingNews