13 New Cases Of Covid 19 Have Been Diagnosed In Kildare.

13 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Kildare.

That;s almost a fifth of the total number of new cases recorded in Ireland today, which stands at 73.

In all, 1,408 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began,

Kildare has the third highest number of cases of the virus in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, 17 more people have died of Covid 19.

The Dept. of Health says it brings the total number of people who have died of the virus in Ireland to 1,631.

73 more people have been diagnosed with Covid 19.

It brings to 24,803 the number of confirmed cases in Ireland, of whom 1,408 are in Co. Kildare.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan has details on the deceased;

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 25 May (24,730 cases), shows:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,251 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 399 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,891 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,961 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,451 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,408 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 40%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “To date, 90% of confirmed cases diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. But we cannot afford to stop the hard work involved in suppressing this virus.

“COVID-19 is a new disease. Ireland and the world understand more about the virus now than we did at the outset of this crisis. What we do know is that hand washing, social distancing and knowing when to self-isolate do work.

“These measures are the most effective tool we have to keep this virus suppressed and keep up this recovery rate. We know that the vast majority of Irish people understand this, and that they are staying the course with us as we continue to keep case numbers as low as possible.”

Dr, Siobhán Kennelly, HSE National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons: “COVID-19 is having an impact on everyone in Ireland. We understand that as the country reopens in phases, people may be anxious. If we all maintain social distance, wash our hands well and often and know when to self-isolate, together we will keep this virus suppressed.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “What we do today has a direct effect on tomorrow. In order to prevent any second wave of COVID-19 from occurring, we need to remain vigilant and cautious. Continuing to follow the core public health advice is the best way to protect our most vulnerable now and in future.”