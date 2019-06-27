Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Footpath Works Begin In Naas On Monday.

: 06/27/2019 - 07:56
Author: Ciara Noble
road_sign.png

Footpath renewal works on Naas' Main Street, will begin on Monday.

The works will take three weeks to complete.

The upgrades will be completed overnight between 7pm and 7am.

During the course of the works there will be Stop/Go traffic management in operation.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!