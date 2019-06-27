Kildare Focus

Digby Bridge Surface Works Begin This Morning.

06/27/2019
Author: Ciara Noble
road_surface_pixabay.jpg

Surface works on Digby Bridge begin this morning.

The surface dressing will take place between 9.30am and 6pm, over two days.

The bridge will be closed to facilitate this, with diversions in place for the duration of works.

Local and emergency access will remain.

