Talks To Get Underway Today, To Avert Further SIPTU Strikes

Talks aimed at ending the health support dispute will get underway at the Workplace Relations Commission today.

The HSE says further action will have a "significant impact" on services - with surgeries and procedures delayed or cancelled.

SIPTU says it's returning to talks today but, at this stage, it still expects three further strikes planned for next week to go ahead.

Yesterday, 10,000 health support workers were on strike, including those at Naas General Hospital, which led to the cancellation of over 2,000 appointments and procedures.