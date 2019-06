A man arrested in relation to the investigation into the murder of Marie Tierney, has been released without charge.

The man, in his 70s, was arrested yesterday morning, in Kilkenny.

Marie was reported missing on the 22nd October 1984, having left her home in her car, which was later found in Newpark, Kilkenny.

Her body was discovered on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny on 21st December 1984.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.