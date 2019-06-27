Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Raft Race To Help Raise Money For The Homeless Takes Place This Evening.

: 06/27/2019 - 15:34
Author: Róisin Power
raft_race.jpg

A race with a difference will take place in Dublin later to raise money for the homeless.

The annual Raft Race Against Homelessness is the biggest fundraiser for the charity, Depaul.

The series of 500 metre races will get underway at Grand Canal Dock this evening.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!